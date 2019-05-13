Crisis has hit the African Action Congress led by Omoyele Sowore as officials suspended and expelled each other.

First to strike was the group that styled itself the National Executive Committee of the party, which announced the suspension of the presidential candidate, Sowore. It announced Leonard Ezenwa as the acting chairman.

The announcement of the suspension came on Monday during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

According to the party’s NEC, Sowore was suspended for alleged anti-party activities, failure to convene NEC meeting and financial misappropriation.

The committee also announced that Sowore’s suspension and that of other members of his executive would last for six months except overturned by a National Convention of the party.

Moments after, Sowore in a signed statement accused the rebels of being induced by financial reasons and anti-progressive politics for the action taken.

He said the people who constituted the NEC have already been suspended. And then went on to announce the expulsion of Nzenwa, ‘his successor’, as chairman

“These members, led by Leonard Nzenwa, former national secretary, who was suspended for financial impropriety and anti-party activities, have demonstrated by their actions that they have never been, and have never shared, the core beliefs that those of us in the African Action Congress hold.

“Leonard Nzenwa is hereby expelled from the party, and the misguided individuals who participated in the Abuja meeting are suspended from the party until investigations reveal the extent of their involvement”..