Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The African Action Congress (AAC) has demanded the judicious management and accountability of the $27.16 billon COVID-19 fund and other donations received by the Federal Government to fight the pandemic and provide palliatives to citizens.

The party frowned at the continuous request for foreign and local loans by the Federal Government, advising that it make judicious use of the $311 million recently recovered from the late General Sani Abacha and the trillions of Naira recovered from alleged corrupt public office holders in Nigeria and abroad.

AAC National Chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, in a statement, insisted that government at all levels must ensure that victims of the virus are adequately taken care of.

“The recent protest by Coronavirus patients in two isolation centres in Gombe state who blocked the Gombe-Biu highway complaining of negligence and poor treatment by the State Task Force on COVID-19 was the height of absurdity in the management of those infected by the virus and questions the nation’s preparedness to contain it,” Nzenwa said.

He said majority of Nigerians are unhappy with the handling of the social intervention funds, conditional cash transfer and palliatives to indigent compatriots, which gave room for corruption and the neglect of the very vulnerable people they were meant to serve.

“It is also disheartening that no government official has been able to respond positively and satisfactorily to queries directed at ascertaining the exact amount received for the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

The party called for the stoppage of repatriation of Almajiris to other states by Governors, saying that such actions increases the spread of COVID-19 in the country.