Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

National Executive Committee (NEC), of the African Action Congress (AAC) has announced the suspension of its national chairman and presidential candidate of the party, Omoyele Sowore for six months over alleged anti-party activities.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting of the party in Abuja, yesterday.

A NEC member, Mazi Okwe, who read the communiqué disclosed that Leonard Nzenwa had been appointed to act as national chairman,

The party also suspended its National Youth Leader, Buhari Olanrewaju; Abimiku Anthony Kukumah; National Youth Deputy Coordinator, Sydney Usman; National Treasurer, Elam Rex lnalegu; National Treasurer, Ajtegbe Samuel Oluwafemi; Deputy National Organising Secretary, Murtala Adamu; Deputy National Youth Leader, Abdullahi Isa Mohammed.

The communique read: “Sequel to Article 52(k) of the constitution of the party, the NEC frowned at the failure of tile National chairman, Deputy National Chairman (Headquarters) and 8 other members of the NEC to hold, convene or summon the statutory quarterly meeting of the NEC, allowing illegal inflow of foreign funds into the party and personally retaining same in contravention of Section 225 (3)(4) of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended), financial misappropriation of the party’s funds, abuse of the party Constitution and other act inimical to the political interest of the party.

“In view of the above, the NEC invokes its power under Article 52(k) of the Constitution of the Party and resolves as follows:“That Mr. Sowore Omoyele, the Sahara Reporters Publisher, is hereby suspended as the National Chairman of the African Action Congresa (AAC) for a period at 6 month beginning from 27” March, 2019,” it stated.