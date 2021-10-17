By Lukman Olabiyi

Asian-African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (AACCI) has commended French Government’s initiatives in tackling unemployment in Nigeria and Africa.

AACCI’s vice president, Mr. Anrinle Ahmed Adekunle gave the commendation while speaking with journalists over the weekend, after his short trip to France.

Adekunle who led a delegation of young agriculture entrepreneurs to Livestock Summit in France, said the trip was in fulfilment of the promise made by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to Nigeria in 2018.

AACCI’s vice president who is also

the Chairman of Rinllandded Nigeria Limited, disclosed that the summit, held in Paris, with the theme”Ambition Africa”, was the main business to business event between Africa and France, and had over 100 youths participants across Africa, who were majorly young entrepreneurs.

He stated that the summit gave the African participants the opportunity to share ideas with their peers from France.

Apart from African young entrepreneurs that participated in the livestock summit, Adekunle disclosed that many government functionaries from Nigeria including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor seyi makinde of Oyo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Jigawa State Governor, Prof. Ayade of Cross River State, Kano State Deputy Governor and Commissioners of Agriculture from different states were also participants.

He stated that at the summit, agriculture entrepreneurs, especially private ranch owners, livestock feeds makers, veterinarians and many others who have interest in ranching in Nigeria were given the opportunity to express their opinion on possible ways of partnering them to make lives better for youths in the country.

Adekunle gave kudos to the

the outgoing France Ambassador to Nigeria Mr. Jerome Pasquier, who according to him did a lot in promoting bilaterally cooperation among enterprises from Nigeria and France, just as he added that he’s passing on the barton to Emmanuelle Blatmann the new Ambassador of France to Nigeria

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .