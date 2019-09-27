It will be a track meet like no other — good practice for next year’s Olympics in Tokyo, which is expected to be every bit as much of a siz- zler — and quite a challenge for the nearly 2,000 participants descending on Doha to go for gold, silver and bronze in some of the most extreme conditions they’ve ever faced.

Nigeria, represented by 25 athletes will compete in 11 events ; namely 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 100m Hurdles, 400m hurdles, Long jump, Shot Put, Dicsus, 4x100m men and women. The team comprises the 100 metres and 200 metres NCAA double champion, Divine Oduduru, all African Games gold medallists, Raymond Ekevwo, and the queen of track and field, Blessing Okagbare.