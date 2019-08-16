Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s shot putter and 2018 Commonwealth games silver medal winner, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi was again in top form, as he put finishing touches to his skills ahead of the 2019 All Africa Games.

Ranked 14th in the world, Enekwechi, yesterday, at the Cork City Sports in Ireland, produced a throw of 21.19metres to win his event, ahead of Dutchman, Denzel Commentia, and Scott, Lincoln, who settled for second and third with 19.81 metres and 19.20 metres throws, respectively.

The New York City-born athlete celebrated his feat on his twitter handle @TheChukSays; “ Brick by damn brickGot into Ireland yesterday morning. Wound up with a solid toss of 21.19mRPE~ 9.7 with the jet lag… Luxembourg in a few days…”.

The reigning African champion, earlier this month, qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with a big throw of 21.26metres, surpassing the qualifying standard of 21.10metres.

In April 2019, he smashed the IAAF record at the Brazil World Challenge with a sensational throw of 21.77metres to nullify the previous national record of 21.76metres set by Stephen Mozia at the Grand Prix in Czech Republic. Enekwechi is among the 51 athletes selected by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) for the Rabat 2019 All Africa Games in Morocco.