Monica Iheakam

Athlete-led organisation, Global Athlete, has thrown their weight behind Africa sprint queen, Blessing Okagbare in demanding for a better welfare for Nigerian athletes.

In July 27, 2019, Okagbare on her twitter handle, lashed out at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), after the release of names of athletes for the ongoing 12th All Africa Games in Morocco.

“Who this list helps? Can they please tell us what and when we will be getting our training grant, please?”, the 2015 All Africa games gold medalist twitted.

In an open letter to athletes and delegates in Morocco, and signed by Global Athlete director general Rob Koehler and group start-up member Akwasi Frimpong, the group said they it would stand side by side with all athletes from Africa to ensure their rights are protected and there is no retribution for the basic human right of speaking up.

The letter read in parts;

“Global Athlete would like to publicly lend its support to Nigerian Athlete Blessing Okagbare ,who recently spoke up about the need for enhanced athlete rights, training funding and general compensation leading up to the African Games, which runs from 19-31 August in Rabat, Morocco.“We encourage all athletes to use their voice. “Athletes’ voices will change the future of sport for the better – now is the time to join the growing band of athletes all over the world by standing tall and being vocal for positive change and meaningful engagement!”