Monica Iheakam

It was medal rush for Team Nigeria in Rabat Sunday evening as Basketball and Badminton increased the gold haul for Nigeria.

The Women basketball 3×3 team overpowered Mali 21-20 to clinch the gold in the event. Also Nigeria beat Algeria 3-0 to pick the gold in the Badminton mixed doubles event.

At the Nadha Indoor Sports center Team Nigeria’s Stella Peter lifted a total of 138kg to secure silver medal in the women’s 45kg Weightlifting event.

Still in Weightlifting, Augustina Nwaokolo missed out on a silver medal by 1kg in women’s 49kg. Nwaokolo lifted 161kg to settle for bronze, with Egypt’s Heba Ahmed getting silver with a lift of 162kg.

Nigeria equally got bronze medal in the Table Tennis mixed doubles event.

Meanwhile, the athletics events will start today at the Stade Olypique Complexe Sportive Prince Moulay Abdullah in Rabat.