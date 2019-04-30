Atlantic American Partners (AAP) has launched its United States EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program in Nigeria to help potential investors secure a hassle-free immigration process to live, work, attend school in the U.S and also get reasonable return on their investment.

The EB-5 visa creates opportunity for foreign investors to invest in the United States and become legal permanent residents in America with a green card, along with several other benefits including the ability to travel to one’s homeland from the United States without a visa, ability to sponsor family members for a green card after becoming a citizen, access to low or no cost- high-quality primary and secondary public education; and thereafter public or private colleges and universities for participants and their children (21 years old and under, unmarried) at the same cost as US citizens. Down the road, if the applicant desires, they can apply for US Citizenship and sponsor other family members to move to and live in America.

Speaking at a business meeting to attract investors from Nigeria, its Managing Director; Daniel Ryan, said it is important to note that dual citizenship between USA and Nigeria is available, adding another tangible benefit to invest in the program. While giving details the EB-5 investor visa program, along with its remarkable benefits, he stated that, “the EB-5 visa was introduced in 1990 by the United States Congress and has since enabled a large number of families live the American dream by granting them permanent residency through investments made in trophy new commercial real estate investments such as luxury hotels, luxury rental apartments/flats, and most recently; high-quality student rental housing at American Universities.”

He said the EB-5 program requires each EB-5 investor to invest $500, 000 in the United States with projects that Atlantic American Partners oversees as trustee that will yield at least 10 permanent jobs per applicant for United States citizens.

AAP partners with the highest quality property developers in the US. Annually, it reviews over 300 investment request submittals from high-quality property developers, and chooses only 3-4 per year, due to strict underwriting criteria and conservative financial strategic investing.

According to Ryan, acquiring the green card under the EB-5 investment program is a two- part process, with the first step referred to as the “I-526” which is taking about 18-24 months at present for approval; after the $500,000 investment has been made, along with administrative fee payable to AAP which covers the cost to provide audited financial statements and all administrative needs for the investor throughout the entire EB-5 process, including quarterly newsletter updates.