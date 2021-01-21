From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has congratulated the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on his third installation anniversary as the generalissimo of Yorubaland.

The governor conveyed his message to Adams in a congratulatory letter, which was delivered by his Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism, Akeem Ige, on Thursday.

The letter read in part: “On this auspicious anniversary of your installation as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, I congratulate you and yours. You are truly a leader among the leaders and promoter of peace and Yoruba cultural heritage and tradition, not only among the Yoruba, but across the entire country by your doggedness, forthrightness and knack for truth at all times.”

Makinde stated in the letter that Adams’ love for Yoruba, endless service and wise leadership have brought great political, economic and social success and tremendous development to Yorubaland, thereby making it more prosperous.

Adams, in his response, was delight at the governor’s gesture, saying the third anniversary was a low-key one because of the prevailing COVID-19.

He noted that Makinde’s impact in Oyo State has been that of a leader that is determined to transform the state, maintaining that the governor has displayed his commitment to the growth and development of the state.

Adams stated: “I will like to express my sincere appreciation to his excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde for this great honour. It is exciting when people appreciate you and going forward, I think this gesture is a sign of love and appreciation and I will always appreciate it. More importantly, it is another motivation for me to continue to work harder in the interest of Yoruba race.”

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the governor on Culture and Tourism, Akeem Ige, who doubles as the Baameto Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, had said earlier: “It is with high sense of honour and reverence that I delivered the letter to Aare Gani Adams who has been a voice in the quest for a better nation. I think I am humbled to be part of his success story because as one of the Aare Onakakanfo chiefs, it is my duty to support the sacred office of Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland as a big institution of the Yoruba race.”