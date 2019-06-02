Super Eagles striker, Aaron Samuel scored his fifth goal of the season as Sichuan Longfor registered a 1-0 win against Changchun Yatai on match day 12 in China League One yesterday.

Samuel has been enjoying a good run of form since returning to China in February 2019 after an uneventful spell in Israel with Beitar Jerusalem.

Wearing the number 25 jersey, the Nigerian attacker was on target in the third minute of stoppage time, which was enough to give Sichuan Longfor all three points at the Dujiangyan Phoenix Stadium.

Samuel has had good performances in recent weeks, scoring against Guizhou Zhicheng, Heilongjiang Lava Spring FC and Liaoning Kaixin, and found the net on his league debut vs Meizhou Hakka on April 6.

The 24-year-old has also contributed in other ways to the team’s success, providing three assists in total against Meizhou Hakka, ZJ Greentown and Liaoning FC. He previously wore the colours of Guangzhou R&F, Sarpsborg 08, CSKA Moscow, Vålerenga Fotball