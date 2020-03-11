Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma chapter have said they have resolved to obey the resolution/directive of the National Executive Council (NEC) of their union to immediately proceed on a two-week warning strike.

The warning strike, according to AAU ASUU, is to compel the government to conclude the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, honour the various Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Memorandum of Action (MoA) entered into with the union and back down on its attempt to forcefully enroll the universities into IPPIS.

This was contained in a release signed by the chairperson and secretary of ASUU AUU, Ekpoma, Dr. Monday Igbafen and Anthony Coker-Aizebioje respectively after an emergency congress meeting summoned to receive the report of the meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) held at the Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT) between 7th and 8th March 2020.

They condemned the government for its negative attitude to education and commended the patriotic effort of the union to reposition public universities in Nigeria.

The union insisted that the offensive and unacceptable negative disposition of government toward public universities in the country is unacceptable and should no longer be tolerated henceforth.

The union called on Nigerians to prevail on the government to honour its agreements. MoU, MoA with the union in the interest of the development of public universities and industrial harmony.