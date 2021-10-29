From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, yesterday, inducted 22 persons who have impacted the school, humanity and society, into its Hall of Fame as part of activities to mark its 40th anniversary.

Among those inducted into the Hall of Fame were Leemon Ikpea, Kenneth Imansuangbon, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndidi Elumelu, the Esama of Benin, Gabriel Igbinedion, Chris Oyakhilome, Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro, UBA Chairman and CEO of Joint Heirs, Tony Elumelu, Proprietor of GT Plaza, Pius Omofuma and the CEO of Ray Royal Company, Matthew Okpebholo.

In his remark, Ikpea who was represented at the event by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Edo State 2020 governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said the award was a call to continue to do more of what he is doing for humanity.

He said his vision of a viable country remain unchanged with institutions like AAU producing quality manpower.

On his part, Imansuagbon said he was motivated by the selfless service of the founder of the school and former governor of defunct Bendel State, the late Ambrose Alli, “who never built empires for himself but look what has become of his name today. What are we in this generation going to live for our children. I dedicate this award to his memory.”

Elumelu, who is an alumnus of the university, said the industry of the management and staff of the institution have made them excel in their various fields, while Omofuma said one of the reason that made him return home to start his business in Ekpoma in 1989 was because AAU had opened up the community.

In his address, acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Benson Osadolor, said the award and induction were to celebrate persons who in several ways impacted on the development of the university.

Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s Office, Jimoh Ijegbai, said the plan of the governor is to make AAU one of the top five universities in the world.

