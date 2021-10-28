From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A‎mbrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, yesterday, inducted 22 persons who have impacted the school, humanity and society, into its Hall of Fame as part of activities to mark its 40th anniversary.

Among those inducted into the Hall of Fame were Chief (Dr.) Leemon Ikpea, a mangnate, Kenneth Imansuangbon Esq, ‎Politician cum philanthropist, popularly known as ‘Rice Man’, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndidi Elumelu, the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro, the chairman of UBA and CEO of Joint Heirs, Mr. Tony Elumelu, Proprietor of GT Plaza, Elder Pius Omofuma and the CEO of Ray Royal Company, Rt. Rev. Matthew Okpebholo‎, amongst others.

In his remark, Chief Ikpea who ‎was represented at the event by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Edo State 2020 governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said the award was a call to continue to do more of what he is doing for humanity.

He said his vision of a viable country remain unchanged with institutions like AAU producing quality manpower.

On his part, Imansuagbon said he was motivated by the selfless service the founder of the school, Professor Ambrose Alli lived, “who never built empires for himself but look what has become of his name today. What are we in this generation going to live for our children. I dedicate this award to his memory”.

In a Goodwill message, Olumelu who is an almus of the university, said the industry of the management and staff of the institution have made them excell in their various fields, while Omofuma said one of the reason that made him return home to start his business in Ekpoma in 1989 was because AAU had opened up the community.

In his address, Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Benson Osadolor, said the award and induction into the school’s hall of fame was to celebrate persons who in several ways impacted on the development of the university.

The state governor, Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s Office, Jimoh Ijegbai, said the plan of the governor is to make AAU one of the top five universities in the world.

