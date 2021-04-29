From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A Professor of Engineering and former Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Prof. Osadolor Odia, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen.

He was said to be on his way to his farm at Egoro, Ekpoma, yesterday morning when the incident occurred.

“I can confirm that Prof. Osadolor Odia was kidnapped today on his way to his farm”, source at the University told Daily Sun yesterday.

According to the source, the suspected kidnappers have already made contact with the family of the Professor and demanded for N18 million ransom.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Edward Aihevba, said he received the news of the abduction of Prof. Odia as general information adding that he has no details of how the incident happened.

On his part, the spokesman of the Edo State Police. Command, Kontongs Bello, said he was not aware of the incident and promised to ‎contact the Divisional Police Office in charge of Ekpoma.