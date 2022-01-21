From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Ambrose Alli University Students (AAUS), Ekpoma, yesterday, described the appointment of Prof. Osarhiemhe Benson Osadolor, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University by the Edo state governor and visitor to the University, Godwin Obasaki as the best thing that has ever happened to the institution.

This is coming just as the students body also joined in the mounting agitation for the immediate release of report and recommendations of the visitation panel sent to the university in october, 2020 by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The students in a Communique after a meeting at the University, x-rayed the activities, policies and responses to the plights of students by the university administration and in unison passed a vote of confidence on the Acting Vice-chancellor, Prof. Osarhiemhe Benson Osadolor and his management team and sternly warns against any individual or groups of distractors that would want to distort the peace and progress being enjoyed by students of the university,

According to the students in the communique signed by Abumere Joseph, Secretary General, Ilegbodu Destiny, Assistant Secretary General, Alari Enoma Edoja, PRO, Edosamwan Patrick, Chairman Faculty President Forum, among others, “we unanimity extend our profound appreciation to the Edo State Government for the choice of Prof. Osarhiemhe Benson Osadolor as the Acting Vice-chancellor of Ambrose Alli University. Ekpoma.

“The Acting Vice-Chancellor’s presence in this institution has brought about the desired peace and stability currently enjoyed by all on campus especially when his appointment was made at a time that both academic and administrative activities was on a standstill.

“Since May 2021, when he resumed duties as Acting Vice-chancellor, academic activities have remained stable with two semesters well-completed within a short period of time amidst dwindling financial resources”.

The students also noted the response of the university management to the agitations of students about the state of their campus hostels and plights of medical students in the Faculty of Clinical Sciences on the need to urgently complete the new clinical hostel building.

“In the light of this, the ongoing rapid and fit-for-purpose renovations in our campus hostels are commendable, just as we noted with dismay the financial crisis currently bedeviling the university as staff of our institution are being owed salaries and sixteen months of check-off and other deductions.

“It was agreed that this financial inanition affecting the university is as a result of the drastic reduction in the monthly subvention of the institution from two hundred and fifty million naira (N250,000,000) to forty-one million naira (N41,000,000) monthly by the Edo State Government.

“This situation has dampened the moral of staffs in the university as their monthly salaries are delayed for several months and they can no longer seek financial assistance from their unions and cooperatives as check-off dues are no longer paid.

“This has gradually had its impacts on the rate of service delivery to us as students and in line with the above stated, we are by this Communiqué calling on the Governor of the state and visitor to the university to immediately give all necessary support to salvage our university from this impending financial crisis” the students pleaded.

The students said they also noted in earnest consternation the continuous delay to release the report of the Ambrose Alli University seven-man special visitation panel set up by the Edo State Governor to the university on the of October, 2020.

The panel, they said, was set up with the purpose of examining the administrative structure of the university in line with the laws establishing it, stabilizing the actual population of students in the accredited faculties and departments, investigating the quality of training programmes in the university, especially in relation to the standards, and examining the university’s finances in the area of revenue generation, expenditure, transparency and observance of due process.

“Most especially because the panel’s terms of reference include the standard of the training programmes in the university and whether the staff strength vis-a-vis the carrying capacity of students population is balanced and reasonable.

“The students having patiently waited for over a year for the release of the report/white paper are by this communique calling on the Governor to immediately release the special visitation panel report and recommendations”.

The students also frowned at the increasing rate of insecurity on the Benin-Auchi Express-way and painfully noted that several students have not just been kidnapped and raped but some have lost their lives to kidnappers in the pursuit of their academics in Ambrose Alli University.

“We are by this communiqué calling on the Governor of the State to with immediate effect address the insecurity on the Benin-Auchi Express-way”.

The students body however noted with appreciation the sacrifices and resilience of all staffs of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma to ensure that the institution is kept running even with very inconsistent monthly wages/salaries.