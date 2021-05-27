From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

A multiple-vehicle collision accident involving trailer trucks and other passenger vehicles claimed one life, with three others seriously injured in Aba, Abia State, on Thursday morning.

Many vehicles involved in the collision, including fully-loaded heavy duty trucks, were destroyed in the process, with both arms of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway within Uratta junction in Aba blocked for several hours.

Eyewitnesses said a truck loaded with bags of wheat flour travelling to Port Harcourt had collided with a vehicle ahead of it while trying to manoeuvre a ditch, and in trying to reverse collided with the one coming from behind, causing commotion with others in tow.

The multiple-vehicle collision led to the death of a passenger in one of the affected vehicles, whose corpse is said to have been transferred to a morgue, while the injured were admitted at a hospital for treatment.

Military and police officers at the scene of the accident refused to speak to our correspondent, but referred him to higher authorities in the state command.