Okey Sampson, Aba

A 74-year-old man, four ladies and 26 others would today appear in

court in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, over the killing of a policeman and the fracas that led to the burning of some houses at the Ndiegoro axis of Aba last week. This has been confirmed by Abia State Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon.

Gunmen suspected to be cultists, penultimate week attacked policemen on patrol on Ibadan Street, within the Ndiegoro axis of the city, killing one policeman and snatched four police riffles. Two of the suspects were arrested earlier in the week, while the remaining 29 were arrested with the aid of soldiers at the weekend. This is even as three out of the four police AK47 riffles snatched have been recovered, police said.

Confirming today’s arraignment of the suspects, Okon said it was in the house of the 74-year-old man, Uzoma Ukaegbu, at Ndiegoro that one of the missing police riffles was found.

Okon said of the 27 suspects arrested by soldiers at Ngwa High School, Aba where one of the police AK 47 riffles concealed in a bag was recovered, four were female.

Okon said police having concluded investigations, the suspects would be arraigned today for murder, conspiracy, assault occasioning harm, armed robbery, arson and terrorism.

Soldiers in the state last Friday handed over 27 of the suspects to the police.

Meanwhile the indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called for the immediate release of all those arrested in Aba, Abia State, following the alleged killing of a policeman in the Ndiegoro axis of the city and the ensuing fracas that led to the burning of some houses in the area.

In a press statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group while denying that those paraded by soldiers were IPOB members, however, said it behooves on it to demand for their immediate release.

“While we maintain that those unfortunate victims seen on video being molested by Nigerian soldiers are not IPOB family members, we, nonetheless, demand for their unconditional release. If the reason for this blatantly stage-managed arrest and accompanying evocative and misleading press statement by the Nigerian army is to dent the global image of IPOB, then they have failed spectacularly.

“Those that Nigerian Army claimed they arrested are not IPOB family members. The only people moving around in Biafraland with illegal weapons such as the AK47 Buratai’s henchmen alluded to in their laughable press release are their fellow herdsmen.”

IPOB said it was very pathetic that Nigerian Army would abandon her constitutional role of defending the borders and protecting lives and properties of innocent citizens in Nigeria to descend to the level of hooding those who have decided to seek their legitimate right to self determination.