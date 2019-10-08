Okey Sampson, Aba

An Umuahia, Abia State, Chief Magistrates’ Court yesterday remanded 31 persons at Afaraukwu Prison over the crises in Aba resulting in the death of a policeman and burning of some houses.

Those remanded were a 74-year-old man, Uzoma Ukaegbu, four females and 26 others.

Police said some of the defendants are members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who were alleged to have been involved in the fracas.

In suit No. Mag./U/703/2019, the suspects were charged with a six- count charge bordering on murder, conspiracy, assault occasioning harm, robbery, arson and terrorism.

The presiding chief magistrate said the court had no jurisdiction to entertain the matter and directed that the suspects be remanded at Afara Prison and the case file transferred the state Director of Public Prosecution for advice.