Okey Sampson, Aba

Abia State command has maintained her innocence in the crisis that rocked the Ndiegoro part of Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state in which a policeman was killed and some houses touched last month.

This is even as members of an ad hoc committee set up by House of Representatives to investigate the crisis, said it would mandate the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist victims of the crisis.

The state commissioner of police, Ene Okon maintained police innocence when members of the House of Representatives ad hoc committee set up to investigate the cause of the crisis which rocked Oko-Jumbo and Ntueke Streets off Ibadan Street, Ndiegoro in Aba had discussions with him at the Aba Area command.

After the meeting which lasted for close to an hour, Okon told Sunday Sun that police in the state would not be making public comments again over the crisis since the matter is now in court.

CP Okon said he handed over copies of the police report on the crisis to members of the committee and hoped it would help them in their work.

“The matter is now in court, some people have been charged for murder and arson over the incident and police cannot be making public pronouncement over the matter. It is now left for the court to decide what to do.

“I came to Aba to honour the invitation of members of the committee because of the respect I have for them. I have given them copies of the police report on the incident and I believe it will help them in their work”.

While maintaining police innocence over the crisis, Okon said his men acted to the best of their professional calling.

The setting up of the ad hoc committee, comprising members of the House Committees on Police Affairs/Drugs and Narcotics was sequel to a motion moved by the member representing Aba North and Aba South in the House of Representatives, Hon. Prestige Ossy, urging the House to investigate the incident.