By Job Osazuwa

Graduates of the Footwear Academy in Aba, Abia State, which trains people in the shoemaking and leatherworks sector, have begun securing employment in foreign companies.

Disclosing this to the director-general of the Abia State Marketing and Quality Management Agency, Sam Hart, during an inspection tour of their new facility, the founder of the academy, Mr. Bentley Chukwuemeka, noted that one of their recent graduates has secured employment in an Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates-based shoe company with full work permit and attendant benefits and has since travelled to resume work at the company.

Chukwuemeka also disclosed that a company in Liberia had taken over the sponsorship of two of the students in the academy, with an offer of automatic employment at their company as soon as the students completed their training.

The excited visioner of the academy noted that their fortunes changed dramatically when the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, took notice of their work and started patronising them and proudly wearing their products, culminating in his historic enrolment at the academy to learn footwear production.

Chukwuemeka further disclosed that the support of the governor and the publicisation of their activities by officials of the Abia State Government thrust them in the limelight, attracting massive enrolment into the academy, which has culminated in their emergence as winners of the 2021 edition of the Federal Government MSME Awards in the leatherworks category, an award that came with a brand new car and cash price of N1 million.

He noted that it was as a result of the deluge of enrolments that their former one-shop location in a shopping plaza could no longer contain them and they had to relocate to a new five-room duplex where they’re current operating from.

The academy’s founder thanked Gov. Ikpeazu for his belief in their vision and unique hand-holding, which has opened doors for them. He pledged that they would continue to make the governor proud.

Hart commended the team for their diligence and innovation and assured them of the continued support of the Abia State Government for their growth and progress.

