Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The management of Guinness Nigeria Plc has cleared the air on the fire outbreak last weekend at its Aba premises, saying that there were neither injuries nor major material loss to the inferno.

In a statement signed by the Corporate Relations Director, Viola Graham-Douglas, the company said the fire outbreak at the Aba premises located in Osisioma Industrial Layout did not affect any of the buildings on site.

It was also said to have been swiftly contained and put under control by men of the Aba Fire Service Department with assistance from neighbouring companies.

Graham-Douglas further said: “Fortunately, there were no injuries or major material loss resulting from the incident as the Aba premises currently serves as a logistics centre with few personnel on site. Our major production operations take place in our Benin and Ogba breweries.

“As we continue to investigate the cause of the fire incident, we say a very big thank you to the Aba Fire Service and Police departments as well as the community and neighbouring companies for their swift response and assistance in containing the fire. We also thank everyone who was supportive and reached out to us during the incident.”

The director explained that Guinness Nigeria remained committed to ensuring the health and safety of her employees and the communities where it operates just as the company would continue to maintain standard.

