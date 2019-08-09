A non-governmental organisation (NGO), called EasyLife Initiative for Rural Youths, on Friday urged the Federal Government to institute a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the alleged killing of Mr. Chimaobi Nwaogu.

Nwaogu, a commercial motorcyclist, was reportedly shot dead, while returning to his Umuokereke Ngwa community in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

He was said to have incurred the wrath of the soldier by allegedly failing to drop N100 bribe at a military checkpoint at Ohanze, near his village.

Reacting to the dastardly act in a statement in Aba, Mr Uche Emeku, the National Secretary of the NGO, called for thorough investigation into the alleged nefarious activities of security operatives in the commercial city.

Emeku requested that the operations of the military and other security agencies in the town be reviewed to ensure they conformed to the rule of engagement.

He said the review of the activities of the security agencies in the area would help to check incessant harassment, intimidation, extortion and corrupt practices.

Emeku further demanded immediate dismantling of all the checkpoints in Aba and its environs in order to put an end to the mindless killings and harassment of innocent residents.

“The pathetic story of Chimaobi is that he was returning from the market to deliver what he bought for his wife, who was nursing a new baby when he was stopped at the check point.

“He was expected to perform a ritual of giving N100 to the alleged army officers at the check point which he failed to perform,” he said.

He decried the alleged brutality often meted out to Aba residents, citing the recent random shaving of unsuspecting persons bearing dreadlocks and tinted hair by armed security men.

“We unequivocally condemn this show of power,” Emeku said. (NAN)