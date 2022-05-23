From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association (ALPADA), a body of indigenous and non-indigenous house owners in Aba, Abia State, has given tenants who are yet to obtain permanent voters’ Cards (PVCs) till the end of June to do so or be ready to pack out.

This formed part of a communique by the group at the end of a week-long sensitisation workshop for its members.

The group, led by former Abia State deputy governor, Acho Nwakanma, said the ultimatum became necessary to ensure the people got their PVCs as necessary tools for successful elections in 2023. ALPADA applauded Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s effort to develop the state infrastructures, including roads in Aba, and lauded him for completing Ochefu Road, Ngwa Road, Ukaegbu, Ehere, and Ibadan Streets. It, however, appealed to the governor to urge contractors handling Port Harcourt, Ohanku, Uratta, and other roads, to ensure their completion before the end of his tenure next year.

On security of lives and property of Aba residents, the landlords promised to liaise with the state commissioner of police, towards the rebuilding of the police headquarters’ technical department annex, otherwise known as Zone 6, along Omoba Road, in Ogbor Hill, Aba, which was razed by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests in 2020.

It further promised to work with small and medium enterprises as well as large organisations doing business in the commercial city, to find ways of creating job opportunities for youths in order to lure them away from criminal activities.

