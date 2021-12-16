Property owners in Aba, the economic and commercial center of Abia State, under the umbrella of Aba Landlords Welfare Association, have reaffirmed their support and confidence in the Dr Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration to continue to improve infrastructure in the city and across the state.

In an address presented on behalf of the landlords’ association during a presidential luncheon held in Aba, the President General of the association and former deputy governor of the state, Eric Acho Nwakamma, extolled the governor for his giant strides in the renewal of the city especially in the area of road infrastructure, support for SME development, Healthcare, security and education.

“We are by this gathering re-emphasizing our support to your administration. Your administration has recorded huge development in different sectors of the state and we are solidly behind you,

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“We want to encourage you to continue with the numerous road projects you have embarked upon in the state, particularly in Aba’, he concluded.

Governor Ikpeazu thanked the landlords for their support, and promised that he will continue to work hard in order not to disappoint those who support and believe in his government.

“I made a commitment to serve; I have come to serve. We will step up on security this festive period to enable our people enjoy a hitch free celebration.

“We have invested much in the health sector to alleviate the sufferings of the vulnerable in our society especially women and children. Our effort is yielding result. So far, going by nationwide statistics, Abia is among the top 4 States with positive result in infant and mortality rate. We have reduced infant mortality rate in Abia by 71 per cent.

“I must thank you for your support to our government. Like I said, my promise is that I won’t disappoint or fail. I will complete all projects we have embarked upon. We have paid the contractor handling Omuma Road N400 million to enable speedy and timely delivery. We are also committed to delivering Ohanku, PortHarcourt, Obohia and Ngwa roads.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .