Ariaria International market and others big markets in Aba, Abia, on Friday resumed business operations that would see the traders do business for five days in a week.

The resumption started on Friday following Abia government’s announcement on Thursday that the markets would now open from 7 am until 5 pm Mondays through Fridays.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that since Abia announced initial lockdown directives to check Coronavirus spread on March 24, the markets had been opening only for skeletal services from 9am to 3 pm thrice weekly.

Our Correspondent who visited the major markets in Aba: Ariaria, Eziukwu, Ahia Ohuru (New Market), and Eke-Oha markets, reports that the traders expressed happiness with the development.

Mr Alex Ogbonnaya, a dealer in clothing produced at Ariaria said the move would alleviate the problem of spending beyond the traders’ income.

He said that trading only thrice a week did not bring enough income to solve their problems and meet their family needs.

He thanked Abia government for the lockdown relaxation in the markets and promised to ensure he did everything that would keep him and others safe in order to sustain the lockdown relaxation.

“We promise to do everything we can to stay safe from Coronavirus because prevention is better than cure and life is more precious than wealth.

Mrs Ogechi Nneji, a dealer in pots and plastics at Ahia Ohuru said that the lockdown rules affected her and her family adversely as their income could not feed them as it was before the lockdown.

“We thank God for this effort by the government to extend the relaxation of lockdown orders in the markets to five times a week and hope that with time it would include Saturdays too.

“I am calling on Abia people to do everything government has asked us to be doing.

“It is to ensure our safety and for government to completely relax the lockdown to enable us to trade as usual and live normal lives,” she said.

Traders who spoke to NAN at Eziukwu and Eke-Oha markets thanked government for relaxing the lockdown in the markets and urged that complete relaxation of lockdown be done in few days.(NAN)