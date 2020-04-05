Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A native doctor, Onyeonoziri Friday, a native of Ukpakiri village in Amaise community, near Aba, Abia State has committed suicide in front of his shrine.

The native doctor hanged himself Saturday night while his pregnant wife and son were sleeping inside their house.

It was not clear why the native doctor took his life, but unconfirmed report had it that he had persistent sickness which made him to be acting strangely in the past two weeks, but was in stable condition days before he took his life

His wife (names withheld) told newsmen amidst tears that her husband deceived her as he parked his motorcycle and told her that he was going to see one of his clients in the neighborhood.

Abia State Police Commissioner, CP Ene Okon, in a telephone chat said police had already begun investigation into the matter to ascertain if the man actually hanged himself.