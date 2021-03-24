The Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has urged the Inspector General of police Abubakar Adamu, to withdraw Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) operatives from Aba North/South Federal Constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will this Saturday, March 27, conducy by-election for Aba North/South Federal Constituency following the death of former occupant of the seat in the House of Representatives, Osy Prestige.

APGA said it had uncovered plans by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the by-election in the state using CTU operatives

In a statement issued on Wednesday by State Chairman of APGA , Engr Uchenna Ehiemere, APGA alleged that the Nigeria Police Terrorism Unit Base 4 Aba has been compromised by the state government and the PDP to cause mayhem and discourage voters from participating.

Ehiemere said the commandant and officers of the CTU Base 4 had continued to show partisan against the ethics of the police

According to the APGA chief, “other arms of the police that are bi-partisan should be enlisted for the election. There is a need for a level playground for all the candidates in this by-election. APGA can’t lose her immunity on an election that everybody is allowed to participate. Please give us all other security operatives except CTU. They are already agents of the state government and we are not comfortable with it.”

Four political parties will participate in the election. They are All Progressives Congress (APC ), PDP, APGA and Action Alliance (AA).