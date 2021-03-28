Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has attributed the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s by-election for the Aba North and South federal constituency to the hard work his administration put into the repositioning of Aba.

Declaring Chimaobi Ebisike winner, the resident electoral commissioner announced that the PDP polled 10,322 votes against its closest rival, All Progressives Congress, who polled 3,674 votes. Others are All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), 1,554 votes, Action Alliance, 199 votes, ARM, 13 votes and APM, 8.

The by-election was scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the death in February of Ossy Prestige of APGA.

The governor, in his response to Ebisike victory, said the by-election was a first hand opportunity for Aba people to pass judgment on the efforts of his administration in rebuilding the broken walls of the Enyimba City. He said he was grateful to God for His grace which made the victory possible.

“For all intents and purposes, this election was more appropriately, a referendum by the people of Aba on our work in the city. Our government has invested lots of effort in providing critical infrastructure in Aba and it is heartwarming to see the people truly appreciate our efforts. It is also a clear message that our people detest injustice. The people of Aba completely endorsed our message that it was only just, fair and proper to allow the aborigines of Aba an opportunity to represent their people for the first time in 22 years of our democracy at the National Assembly,” he said.