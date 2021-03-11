From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Abia State Police Command has arrested five suspected kidnap kingpins who also engaged in other criminal activities .

The offences of the suspects, included : kidnapping for ransom, violent robbery activities and hacking of people’s bank accounts after stealing their cell phones.

According to the police , the hoodlums would remove phone sim cards which they used to monitor their victims accounts transactions.

Two of the suspects, Ikechi Monday, and Onyekachi Orji ( aka 7-Star Criminal General),from Owerrinta, Isiala Ngwa South council, were said to have kidnapped a 70-year old woman, Mrs Patricia Nwogu, from her home along Okpu Umuobo residence in Aba Town, on January 21, but got arrested in Owerrinta, on March 8. Also, Chima Nnamdi and Uzoma Chinemerem, who specialised in robbing POS operators, were caught for allegedly killing Chijioke Ebirilem, along Ehi Road by East Street, whom they shot at very close range after dispossessing him of his N400,000 .