Okey Sampson, Aba

Residents of Abia State, particularly its commercial capital of Aba, have appealed to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to review the period for the monthly sanitation exercise in the state.

The period of the monthly clean-up exercise in the state was from 7am to 9am every last Saturday of the month before it was changed from 9am to 11am.

Speaking after observing the exercise in Aba last Saturday, some of the residents said the present period, apart from not being convenient for them, there was no full compliance, thereby negating the aim of the exercise.

A resident, Ebi Okoh, told Daily Sun that when the timing was from 7am to 9am, it was easy and more convenient for people to wake up in the morning, participate in the clean-up exercise and go for their normal businesses.

He regretted that now it starts from 9am, people will now stay at home waiting till that time to start the exercise.

Another resident, Ezeh Egbuta said although the sanitation exercise was a good development as it makes the environment look neat, he also picked hole in the timing.

“The timing of the sanitation exercise is not too good as it does not allow for thorough work to be done,” he said.

Egbuta was of the view that many people no longer participate in the clean-up exercise as a result of its timing.

“While many will go to their churches before the time approaches, others would leave for their various destinations and by the time the exercise starts by 9am, only few would remain at home to do it,” he said.

The residents appealed to the governor to shift the exercise to the last Fridays of the month so that workers can participate and clean up their offices.