By Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Former Regional Editor of Vanguard Newspapers and Publisher of South East Post online newspaper, Chief Emeka Mamah, who recently escaped death in the hands of assassins has sent a “Save Our Soul” message to Enugu State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

He was left to be dead after being attacked in front of his country home, Imufu, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State on October 12, 2020, at about 8.30 pm. He alleged that his life has been under threat since he disagreed with some important personalities in his community.

The veteran journalist who is having matchet cuts on his head urged the governor not to treat the assassination attempt with kid gloves.

He told Daily Sun on his hospital bed that he had crossed the road to buy some shaving sticks in an adjacent shop and was coming back to the house when the hoodlums who had apparently been trailing him descended on him with matchetes.

He explained that he nearly lost his life because of his stand to enthrone justice and equity in the selection of Imufu Neighbourhood Watch group.

In his petition to Ugwuanyi and Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdulrahman, through his lawyer he alleged that the traditional ruler of his community, Igwe Remijus Attah, placed his life under threat since he opposed his alleged fabrication and forging of signatures of the principal members of Imufu community in a constitution which brought him to power.

His lawyer alleged: “Igwe once instigated the funeral procession of our client and other notable members of Imufu community that are still alive to the extent that the matter went to Police Zone 9 in Umuahia, subsequent upon which the Igwe wrote an undertaking to be of good behaviour sometimes in February 2017.

“Igwe threatened our client when he took an opposing stand to the Igwe’s stand that it is the turn of Umuossai clan by rotation to produce the next chairman of Imufu Neighbourhood Watch group when the tenure of the former executive members of the group expired on March 15, 2020.

“Umualumona (Umuossai and Umuowaa clans) carried out a joint protest and demonstration against the stand of the Igwe to the effect that it was the turn of Onaje clan and the Igwe threatened and accused our client of instigating the protest.”

However, when contacted, the Igwe said he is innocent of all the allegations and described Mama as a drunkard who is out to make trouble: “I was given a chieftaincy title in appreciation for my contributions by this community.

“I went through due process in the local government before I became the traditional ruler of this community and the community eminently celebrated my coronation.”

He said it was impossible for him (Igwe) to plan the assassination of his subject.

He regretted that Mama has not allowed him to rest since he emerged the Igwe of Imufu.

“I have no hand in what happened to Emeka Mama. God knows I have no hand in it. My problem with him is that he wants me to be sharing the salary they pay me as the Igwe with him and I said no,” he claimed.