Okey Sampson, Aba

Women for Change Initiative and Equity Organisation (WCIEO) yesterday, staged a protest in Aba, against poor governance and deplorable state of roads in the commercial nerve centre of Abia State.

The protesters gave Governor Okezie Ikpeazu a 100 -day ultimatum to rehabilitate major roads in Aba and ease the plight of motorists.

They said if their demand was not met, they would make the Aba Women Riot of 1929 look like a child’s play, as they plan to stage a 10,000 women protest that would lockdown the Abia Government House.

Dressed in blue wrapper and white blouse, the women marched round major roads in the city like, Ngwa road, Aba-Owerri road, Ikot-Ekpene road and some other parts of Ogbor-Hill, carrying placards and banners that depicted the poor state of roads in the city.

One of the banners which bore pictures of some roads in deplorable condition in Aba, has an inscription: “The Return of Aba Women Riot (Part 2), 1929-2019 (90 years).

Leader of the group, Lady Jane Ogbonna said the era of keeping quiet while the whole state is swimming in total underdevelopment was over.

She said it was unfortunate that Ebonyi State which is the youngest state in the South East has far left Abia behind in terms of infrastructural development, thereby making Abia a laughing stock among other neighbouring states.

“Aba women are not happy. Anyone who stays in this city and still claims she’s happy deserves serious pity. There’s absolutely no motorable road in Aba for business.”

She said residents were fed up with lies from government officials about fixing of roads and other infrastructural development in the city.

The women called on NASS members including, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Enyinnaya Abaribe and Theodore Orji not to feel unconcerned about the poor state of roads in the state.

But the Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu claimed the protest was sponsored by a “desperate politician.”

He said inasmuch as government would not claim to have done all the roads in the city, but that it has done something substantial and would continue to do more.