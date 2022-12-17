From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Women groups and concerned youths on Friday took to the streets of Aba, Abia State, to protest the continued incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), by the Federal Government, despite court judgements freeing him.

Yesterday’s preaceful protest, took the groups through major roads in the commercial city, including Okigwe Road, Osusu and Faulks Roads, leading into the Ariaria International Market, with the protesters carrying placards, with inscriptions like: “Release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Now,” and “Obey court order on Kanu’s release,” among others. They chanted songs of freedom as they marched along the streets.

Saturday Sun learnt that a similar protest was held a few weeks ago by Ibeku daughters, consisting of women from Kanu’s clan, to demand his immediate release from the DSS custody.

“We are protesting the continued detention of our son, brother and leader, who has been held by the Federal Government, despite various court rulings, that he be set free and compensated adequately.

“Kanu did nothing warranting perpetual incarceration, and we don’t want any further harm done to him by his captors, that is why we are protesting openly for the world to hear us and get him out of detention,” one of the protesters told our correspondent.

She denied their group being sponsored to stage the protest, by some unidentified network, noting that the problem being faced by the IPOB leader, was for every Igbo and their emancipation from rapacious marginalisation in Nigeria.