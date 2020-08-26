Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Residents of Abacha community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, yesterday, staged a solidarity march in support of Governor Willie Obiano, who has been in a running battle with Arthur Eze over political issues.

Obiano and Eze have been at each other’s jugular and the former had, recently, suspended 13 traditional rulers who followed the latter to see President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja a few weeks ago.

Abacha community, whose traditional ruler was among the 13 embattled monarchs, stormed the Government House, Awka with placards with various inscriptions to declare their support for the governor.

President General of Abacha Development Union (ADU), Ifeanyi Okeke, who led the villagers, said their community had benefitted immensely from the Obiano-led administration and therefore has no reason to stand against him.

Special Adviser to the governor on Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Ebele Okonkwo, who stood in for her principal commended the people for their support, saying the governor would not relent in working for the good of the state.