The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has said former Military Head of State, late General Sani Abacha, laid the foundation for a president of Ijaw extraction.

Dickson stated this on his Facebook page, following the visit of the eldest son of Abacha, Alhaji Mohammed Abacha, to his Maitama residence, Abuja.

Dickson’s position is coming twenty-two years since the death of Abacha on June 8, 1998.

Dickson said without the creation of Baylesa State by Abacha, with all the development that it has brought to Ijaw land and the Niger Delta, there would not have been a Nigeria President of Ijaw extraction.

Dickson who ruled Bayelsa State from 2012 to 2020, also said without the creation of Baylesa State by Abacha, he probably would not have been governor of the oil-rich state.

Dickson further said even though the state did not approve of every action of the the late Abacha, the creation of Bayelsa state was one of the most significant political developments in Ijaw history which has done more to promote Ijaw integration, development, stability and prosperity than any other.

“Few days ago, my brother, Alhaji Mohammed Abacha, son of the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha (GCFR), visited to check on me. I was also honoured to have spoken to our mother, Dr. Mrs Maryam Abacha and I am happy that the Abacha family are doing well.

“We, Bayelsans and Ijaws generally are grateful to late General Sani Abacha who created Bayelsa State on October 1st, 1996 to give the Ijaws their first homogenous state in Nigeria against all odds.

“While we do not approve of every action of the late Head of State, the creation of Bayelsa state is one of the most significant political development in Ijaw history which has done more to promote Ijaw integration, development, stability and prosperity than any other.

“Without the creation of Bayelsa State with all the development that it has brought to Ijaw land and the Niger Delta, there would not have been a Nigeria President of Ijaw extraction, there would not have been an Ijaw state in the Federation. Even I may probably not have been governor,” Dickson said.

Dickson further said that while he was governor, his government recognised the Abacha family as fellow Bayelsans and Ijaws which was why against all odds, public opinion and criticisms, he repeatedly invited them to Bayelsa to honour them.

“As most people already know, I am a politician of principle and conviction with the courage to do what is right, fair and just to all and in the national interest as I conceive of it.

“The people of Bayelsa remain eternally grateful to late General Abacha for creating Bayelsa State and we consider his family as ours.

“We will continue to stand by those who stand by us,” Dickson also said.