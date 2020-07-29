Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has said former military head of state, the late General Sani Abacha, laid the foundation for a president of Ijaw extraction.

Dickson stated this on his Facebook page, following the visit of the eldest son of Abacha, Mohammed Abacha, to his Maitama residence, Abuja.

Dickson’s position is coming 22 years since the death of Abacha on June 8, 1998.

“Few days ago, my brother, Mohammed, Abacha, son of the late head of state, visited to check on me. I was also honoured to have spoken to our mother, Maryam Abacha and I am happy the Abacha family are doing well.

“We, Bayelsans and Ijaws generally are grateful to General Abacha who created Bayelsa on October 1, 1996 to give the Ijaws their first homogenous state in Nigeria against all odds.

“While we do not approve of every action of the late head of state, the creation of Bayelsa is one of the most significant political development in Ijaw history which has done more to promote Ijaw integration, development, stability and prosperity than any other.

“Without the creation of Bayelsa with the development that it has brought to Ijaw land and the Niger Delta, there would not have been a Nigeria president of Ijaw extraction, there would not have been an Ijaw state in the federation. Even I may, probably, not have been governor,” Dickson said.

Dickson said while he was governor, his government recognised the Abacha family as fellow Bayelsans and Ijaws which was why against all odds, public opinion and criticisms, he repeatedly invited them to Bayelsa to honour them.