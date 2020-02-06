Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha has tongue lashed the source of the story that millions of dollars were stashed in foreign banks by his late boss, saying they were just tissues of lies.

Al-Mustapha spoke on the Voice of America ( VOA) Hausa Service which was monitored by journalists in Kaduna on Thursday.

All the money being repatriated, he said, were those stolen by some leaders who served after Abacha’s death.

He alleged that late Abacha’s successors in the Presidential Villa were the thieves who stole the billions and hid the money elsewhere.

“I was forced to implicate the leadership of the defunct PTF under President Buhari then, during the military era,” he said.

” If there will be a genuine fight against corruption in Nigeria, many people will be arrested ,” he said .

According to him, when late Abacha assumed leadership in Nigeria, there were not more than $200 billion in Nigeria’s foreign reserve.

“But before Abacha died, our foreign reserve rose to over $900 billion,” he said.

He said late Abacha had stepped on so many toes while he held forte, the reason why some people were so angry and could sponsor such kinds of lies against him.