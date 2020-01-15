Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Camp Manager of Abagana Internally Displaced Persons(IDP) Camp, Benue State, James Iorkyaa has disclosed that the camp still houses 8,210 IDPs

Lorkyaa, who disclosed this yesterday at the camp said the people were yet to return to their ancestral homes for fear of being killed by Fulani herdsmen whom he alleged are still around in some of the villages in Guma Local area of the state.

He said some of the IDPs who attempted to return home had to run back to the camp after news of the destruction farms belonging to some villagers by Fulani cattle filtered in.

“People have not returned but only visiting their homes and coming back. You have come at a time majority of them have gone to the farm to harvest their goods especially now that the herdsmen are coming back.

A staff of the State Emergency Management Agency, Iorkyaa, said that from the report he gets from the IDPs daily, it was not yet safe for them to return to their villages.

“We have reports from the locals who go to farms everyday.