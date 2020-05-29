Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, amid jubilation, inaugurated the 13-kilometre Nike Lake Junction-Harmony Estate-Amorji Nike-Adoration Pilgrimage Centre-Orie Emene road in Umuchigbo community of Enugu East Local Government Area.

The road, constructed with lined drains and five river crossings, including culverts and bridges, now links the ever-busy and thickly populated Abakpa Nike with Emene satellite town.

Expressing joy during the inauguration of the project, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Ejike Mbaka, described the road as unprecedented and a miracle.

Mbaka said: “There was no road of any kind here before now. The governor started it from the bush clearing to this asphalting level. In fact, this road is a miracle.

“I dreamt of it, I envisioned it, the governor achieved it. May God be glorified and may the governor of Enugu State be blessed in Jesus Name. Amen.”

Ugwuanyi said the project “was conceived by my administration as the first bypass to ease the traffic flow in Enugu East Senatorial, including the interstate vehicular movements on the recommendation of the Enugu State Urban Renewal Committee.”