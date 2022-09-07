From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Action Peoples Party (APP) governorship candidate in Abia State, Mascot Kalu, has promised Aba people that they will enjoy special attention if he’s successfully elected the governor of the state.

He made reference to the symbol of APP which is elephant (Enyi) which, he said, is an indication that APP is a party that is closer to Aba people, hence they should vote for the candidate of the party all the way.

A statement from Kalu’s campaign team indicated that he made the promise when he addressed a cross-section of executive members of APP in Aba South council where he told them he has formulated an actionable policy plan that will transform the infrastructural and commercial fortunes of the city and place it on the 21st-century map.

He was unhappy that the commercial city of Aba, known for its industrial and enterprising ingenuity, has been left to suffer infrastructural dilapidation.

He said: “Aba will receive special attention from our government. While other governorship candidates see Aba as the problem, I see it as the solution for Abia State. Aba alone can generate us the revenue we need to run the state, but before that can happen, the infrastructure must be fixed, and that is our priority.”

He wowed the audience with his grasped understanding of the challenges facing Aba residents and how to offer solutions to them.

He, therefore, assured them that he would tackle the drainage problems of the city and solve the problem of flooding, and, in addition to that, stop excessive and multiple taxations, construct, at least, 20 to 40 kilometres of new roads, and ultimately make the city the investment hub of Africa.

With his visit to Aba South, Kalu has rounded off his verification tour in all the local government areas of Abia South senatorial district.