Joe Effiong, Uyo

A local bridge, abandoned more than 20 years ago in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, is said to have claimed the lives of not more than 20 people.

A member of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state House of Assembly, Effiong Johnson, who raised the alarm through a statement by his media aide, Nero Ating, said the history of the bridge has spanned three administrations.

Johnson, representing Mbo State constituency, has therefore, called on Governor Udom Emmanuel and other relevant agencies within and outside the state to help construct the bridge in Udesi village community of Mbo council.

According to him, the bridge is the only road that links the people of Ebughu, Enwang, Uda and Udesi communities in the council with Urueoffong/Oruko local government area down to East West Road.

“The bridge has been abandoned for more 20 years and it needs an immediate intervention by the state government and other relevant agencies due to the negative effects it has on the people.

“We have recorded not less than 20 deaths while trying to cross the dilapidated bridge. Our women cannot cross to their farms again and businesses in the area are all shut down due to poor roads,” Johnson said.