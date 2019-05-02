Chukwudi Nweje

The sum of N5 million stands between Olayinka Popoola and her chance to live a normal life.

The money will cover medical expenses of a reconstructive facial plastic surgery in India to repair Olayinka’s face.

Olayinka, 47, who resides at Ayobo in Alimosho Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos has malignant fibrous histiocytoma, a type of cancer that has left her with a swollen head and mouth that is disproportionately bigger than her face.

For eight years now, she has struggled with the ailment and each passing day, her situation degenerates further.

Presently, Olayinka has difficulty eating. Her jaws are swollen beyond measure, and she cannot chew solid food, feeding only on only liquid substances.

According to Dr. Habeeba N. Y. M., Clinical and Radiation Oncologist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba, Olayinka was first treated at the Maxillofacial Unit of the hospital in 2011, where test results showed she developed progressive swelling of the face. He said histology later revealed she has neurofibromatosis /elephantiasis. He also said a later biopsy for second opinion confirmed the ailment.

Once a stable businesswoman, Olayinka now lives on charity. In her distress, her husband and five children, who should be her pillars of strength in time of trouble, have allegedly abandoned her.

She is presently being cared for by Solomon for Jesus Foundation, a non-governmental organisation owned by a Nigerian gospel singer, Solomon for Jesus.

The NGO said it had procured the necessary travel documents for Olayinka to travel to India for the surgery. They have also made the necessary arrangements with Fortis Memorial research Institute in India, one of their partner hospitalsm for the corrective surgery.

However, neither Olayinka nor Solomon for Jesus Foundation can afford the sum of N5million needed for the surgery.

According to the NGO, the hospital engaged to carry out the surgery needs the money which coves expenditure for a period of three weeks, out of which the patient will be hospitalised, surgery fees, O.T. charges, anaesthesia and basic investigations related to surgery before the surgery. The NGO is seeking the help of the public for Olayinka’s treatment.

Individuals and groups willing to assist may pay into the patient’s bank account at Diamond (Access) Bank. The account name is Popoola Yinka, and the account number, 0102312594.