Job Osazuwa

From far away Abidjan, the capital city

of Cote d’Ivoire, a Nigerian international

chess player, Oladapo Adu, has cried out,

lamenting his ordeals in a strange land.

His predicament is not unconnected

with the outbreak of coronavirus,

which has grounded movements across

borders. The player, just like many other

Nigerians, has been trapped in different

countries, having left Nigeria for one

reason or the other.

But he said that his case was

peculiar, and argued that he shouldn’t

be abandoned in the foreign land to

continue to wallow in anguish. He

maintained that he deserves to be

evacuated from the foreign land on the

ground that he travelled out to represent

Nigeria in a tournament.

His words: “The Nigeria Chess

Federation (NCF) is aware that I am

here and they had a meeting about my

being here. But nothing has really been

done for me here in terms of finance or

otherwise. Though the NCF president

said he would write about my situation

to the minister, I am yet to see or hear

anything done about my situation. I can

only say what I know at the moment,”

Adu stated.

The talented man was in Freetown,

Sierra Leone, where he went to compete

at the Zone 4.2 Individual Chess

Championship, which took place from

March 13 to 22.

It was one event that Adu had looked

forward to, which would enable him

to once again prove his prowess. Going

to represent Nigeria at the competition

and the hope of winning a medal for his

country brought him an undiluted joy.

But all his excitement, particularly

after a brilliant performance at the

tournament, has somehow waned. All

is not well with the player, and he is not

pretending otherwise.

He has been left stranded in Abidjan,

after his Air Cote d’Ivoire flight was

cancelled. Adu said that he had to embark

on a three-day tortuous road trip from

Freetown to the Ivorian capital. Looking

back to the risks he took, he believe that

it was God who stood by him in those

three days of what looked like hell or

earth.

He said that the last two months of

his ordeal still appears like a mystery

to him, which has left him in absolute

bewilderment. He told Daily Sun that

his strength to endure further had been

exhausted.

He is calling on the appropriate bodies

in the Ministry of Sports to quicklycome to his aid. He said that he, and by

extension, Nigeria has become a subject

of ridicule among his contemporaries

from other African countries. The shame

has become unbearable, he stated.

Narrating his experience to Daily

Sun in a telephone chat, he lamented:

“Basically, it was challenging having to

get a place to stay and paying for hotels.

Staying in one room with two other guys

was not easy. Generally, one needs funds

to survive even at home not to talk of a

strange land.

“I don’t even speak their language,

which is another huge barrier for me

here. Most of the people don’t understand

English Language except French.

To communicate with the people or

purchase anything, one has to be looking

for an interpreter.”

The chess star said he had arrived

Lagos from the USA on March 13, and

hurriedly boarded another flight to

Freetown the following day for the event,

with the intention of making his country

proud.

With the arrangement, his return

flight to Nigeria was scheduled for March

22, unknown to him and the organisers that COVID-19 was about to disrupt every

activity across the globe. Luck ran against

him as the Air Cote d’Ivoire’s last flight

out of Freetown was on March 20, and

thereafter, the airline cancelled all its

flights due to the pandemic.

Immediately he realized that there

was no way he could fly, he had to get on

the road with two others: one going to

Cote d’Ivoire and the other to Ghana. All

he wanted was to find his way back home,

no matter how long or painful it might

turn out to be.

“It took us three days to reach Abidjan

from Freetown by road. The Ivorian

stayed back in Liberia while the Ghanaian

and I proceeded to Abidjan and on to the

Ivory Coast-Ghana border.”

Sadly, after entering Ghana through

the Ivorian border, Adu said he was sent

back to Cote d’Ivoire by the Ghanaian

police. His situation at this point became

more complicated by his missing luggage

at the border post. This he said further

added to his frustrations.

He spoke further: “Somehow, we were

able to cross into Ghana but we were sent

back by the police. I was sent back to

Abidjan, while the Ghanaian was allowed to cross in. This was on March 24. While

trying to enter into Ghana, my luggage

got missing and all I had with me was my

backpack with very few items. I found

myself back in Abidjan and have been

here since March 24.”

He stated that his luggage was and

still missing till date. He said that his

newly purchased books in the US prior

to his trip to Freetown were in the bag,

noting that each of those books cost him

$40 to acquire. Besides books, he said

the luggage also contained his training

material, clothes and some electronics.

His ordeal, he explained, isn’t something

he loves to recall.

“In fact, the luggage itself was

newly purchased in the US just before I

came back to Nigeria,” he informed the

reporter.

The player emerged second at the

championship behind another Nigerian

during the seven-nation tourney. He said

that his three other compatriots and

other players at the event were all back

in their countries, while he is left like an

orphan over there.

He expressed disappointment that

the Federal Government was yet to in his