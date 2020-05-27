Job Osazuwa
From far away Abidjan, the capital city
of Cote d’Ivoire, a Nigerian international
chess player, Oladapo Adu, has cried out,
lamenting his ordeals in a strange land.
His predicament is not unconnected
with the outbreak of coronavirus,
which has grounded movements across
borders. The player, just like many other
Nigerians, has been trapped in different
countries, having left Nigeria for one
reason or the other.
But he said that his case was
peculiar, and argued that he shouldn’t
be abandoned in the foreign land to
continue to wallow in anguish. He
maintained that he deserves to be
evacuated from the foreign land on the
ground that he travelled out to represent
Nigeria in a tournament.
His words: “The Nigeria Chess
Federation (NCF) is aware that I am
here and they had a meeting about my
being here. But nothing has really been
done for me here in terms of finance or
otherwise. Though the NCF president
said he would write about my situation
to the minister, I am yet to see or hear
anything done about my situation. I can
only say what I know at the moment,”
Adu stated.
The talented man was in Freetown,
Sierra Leone, where he went to compete
at the Zone 4.2 Individual Chess
Championship, which took place from
March 13 to 22.
It was one event that Adu had looked
forward to, which would enable him
to once again prove his prowess. Going
to represent Nigeria at the competition
and the hope of winning a medal for his
country brought him an undiluted joy.
But all his excitement, particularly
after a brilliant performance at the
tournament, has somehow waned. All
is not well with the player, and he is not
pretending otherwise.
He has been left stranded in Abidjan,
after his Air Cote d’Ivoire flight was
cancelled. Adu said that he had to embark
on a three-day tortuous road trip from
Freetown to the Ivorian capital. Looking
back to the risks he took, he believe that
it was God who stood by him in those
three days of what looked like hell or
earth.
He said that the last two months of
his ordeal still appears like a mystery
to him, which has left him in absolute
bewilderment. He told Daily Sun that
his strength to endure further had been
exhausted.
He is calling on the appropriate bodies
in the Ministry of Sports to quicklycome to his aid. He said that he, and by
extension, Nigeria has become a subject
of ridicule among his contemporaries
from other African countries. The shame
has become unbearable, he stated.
Narrating his experience to Daily
Sun in a telephone chat, he lamented:
“Basically, it was challenging having to
get a place to stay and paying for hotels.
Staying in one room with two other guys
was not easy. Generally, one needs funds
to survive even at home not to talk of a
strange land.
“I don’t even speak their language,
which is another huge barrier for me
here. Most of the people don’t understand
English Language except French.
To communicate with the people or
purchase anything, one has to be looking
for an interpreter.”
The chess star said he had arrived
Lagos from the USA on March 13, and
hurriedly boarded another flight to
Freetown the following day for the event,
with the intention of making his country
proud.
With the arrangement, his return
flight to Nigeria was scheduled for March
22, unknown to him and the organisers that COVID-19 was about to disrupt every
activity across the globe. Luck ran against
him as the Air Cote d’Ivoire’s last flight
out of Freetown was on March 20, and
thereafter, the airline cancelled all its
flights due to the pandemic.
Immediately he realized that there
was no way he could fly, he had to get on
the road with two others: one going to
Cote d’Ivoire and the other to Ghana. All
he wanted was to find his way back home,
no matter how long or painful it might
turn out to be.
“It took us three days to reach Abidjan
from Freetown by road. The Ivorian
stayed back in Liberia while the Ghanaian
and I proceeded to Abidjan and on to the
Ivory Coast-Ghana border.”
Sadly, after entering Ghana through
the Ivorian border, Adu said he was sent
back to Cote d’Ivoire by the Ghanaian
police. His situation at this point became
more complicated by his missing luggage
at the border post. This he said further
added to his frustrations.
He spoke further: “Somehow, we were
able to cross into Ghana but we were sent
back by the police. I was sent back to
Abidjan, while the Ghanaian was allowed to cross in. This was on March 24. While
trying to enter into Ghana, my luggage
got missing and all I had with me was my
backpack with very few items. I found
myself back in Abidjan and have been
here since March 24.”
He stated that his luggage was and
still missing till date. He said that his
newly purchased books in the US prior
to his trip to Freetown were in the bag,
noting that each of those books cost him
$40 to acquire. Besides books, he said
the luggage also contained his training
material, clothes and some electronics.
His ordeal, he explained, isn’t something
he loves to recall.
“In fact, the luggage itself was
newly purchased in the US just before I
came back to Nigeria,” he informed the
reporter.
The player emerged second at the
championship behind another Nigerian
during the seven-nation tourney. He said
that his three other compatriots and
other players at the event were all back
in their countries, while he is left like an
orphan over there.
He expressed disappointment that
the Federal Government was yet to in his
