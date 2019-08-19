George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha has constituted a Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the award of Contracts in the state

The setting of the commission by the state governor may be on unconnected to the quantum of uncompleted projects which included roads among others littered across the state.

According to a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr.Chibuike Onyeukwu, the Commission which is headed by Justice B.C Iheaka is to inquire into award of Contracts by the previous state government dating back from 2006 to May 2019.

Recall that over 200 Contractors who were engaged by the immediate past Governor, Rochas Okorocha are still being owned, which is running into several millions.