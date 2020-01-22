Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government has assured the people of Asaba-Ase and neighbouring communities in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state that work on the Abari-Asaba-Ase road project has not been abandoned.

The Commissioner for Works, James Augoye, gave the assurance in Asaba while briefing reporters on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Augoye, who was reacting to a protest by potential benefitting communities, said the contractor handling the project was only having difficulty in moving construction equipment to the site due to the deplorable condition of the Uzere road which, according to him, is the only access route to the site.

He said it would be very expensive for the contractor to move the equipment with barges on the sea, explaining that state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has already requested for approval from the Federal Government to do remedial work on the Uzere.

“I want to use this opportunity to state that the Abari-Asaba-Ase road is not abandoned. The only way for the contractor to move equipment to the site is through Uzere federal road which is in very bad shape.

“So, our governor has requested for what it will take to carry out remedial work on the federal road to enable the contractor access the Abari-Asaba-Ase road,” the Commissioner said.

On the outcome of the meeting, Augoye, who was flanked by the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu and his Youth Development counterpart, Ifeanyi Egwunyega, said eleven roads have been approved for construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation across the state.

He said the roads include Oniore High Court road, Orerokpe; Obi Azikwuo Street, Boji Boji, Owa; Alika Street in Boji Boji, Owa; Ogbeima internal roads in Bomadi Local Government Area and Okerenkoko township road phase IV.

“Also approved for construction is the Pamol Road in Ethiope West local government area; construction of additional drains at the Ekwuoma/Umunede road, a road that has already been completed; DDPA road phase IV, Agbor, in Ika South; Igbite Street, Staff Quarters in Okpe Local Government Area; reconstruction and resurfacing of Alihame/Agbo-Nta/Oki road and Tete road in Boji Boji, Owa, Ika North East.

Auguye disclosed that the approved roads needed urgent attention as the state government was desirous of taking advantage of the dry season to begin work on a number of roads.