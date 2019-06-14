Former deputy governor of Abia State and senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has emerged as the Minority Leader of the Senate.

Abaribe’s emergence was at a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership meeting in Abuja last night.

He headed the Committee on Power in the the eight Senate.

Similarly, Emmanuel Bwacha, who represents Taraba South Senatorial sistrict also emerged as deputy minority leader. He served in that capacity in the eight Senate.

Philip Aduda, who represents the Federal Capital Territory emerged as the Minority Whip. He served in a similar capacity in the eight Senate.

Senator Clifford Odia, who represents Edo Central, emerged as the Deputy Minority Whip.

No official statement has been released as the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) continued its closed door meeting at press time.

The party would equally meet the House of Representatives Caucus today to pick its leaders in the House.

A formal letter would be sent to inform the Senate of the party’s decision.