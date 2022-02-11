From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), on Friday, revealed that the Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, had been nominated for an award by the Church.

It said the award will is expected to be conferred on him later in the month, is tagged ‘Courageous and Purposeful Leadership in Challenging Times’.

“The event will take place at St. Andrews Anglican Church, Rumuobiakani in Evo Diocese of Rivers State during the church’s standing committee.

“According to the church, the Senate Minority Leader is nominated for the award in recognition of his roles in nation building, excellent service delivery and sustainable development.

“The Standing Committee of the Anglican Church in Nigeria, comprising the 165 dioceses, is a statutory meeting of the church which holds twice a year and is usually attended by bishops, delegates from the dioceses, representing the, clergy, laity, and the women ministry of the church.

“One of the sessions of the meeting is the presentations of awards to specifically appreciate and honour few leaders who have in the present Nigerian situation demonstrated courage and focus in leadership as well as distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour,” part of the statement released by the Church stated.