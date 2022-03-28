From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senate Minority Leader Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has harped on the need for politicians elected to represent their people at any level to see it as an opportunity for selfless service.

Senator Abaribe stated this at Isikor in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State during the formal declaration of Enyinnaya Apollos, former Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to contest for the Obingwa West state constituency seat.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Abaribe said since elective political offices are not given freely, but contested for, it behoves the aspirants to tell the people what they would do to better their lots if elected.

Describing Apollos as a good man and thoroughbred journalist, Abaribe expressed no doubt that he would serve his people judging from his journalism background.

The Senate Minority Leader encouraged Apollos to remain committed and not to quiver, assuring him that this time around, primaries must be properly conducted.

‘Politics is not for us to have any serious differences within ourselves. All of us are PDP, all of us are working for the interest of the people,’ he stated.

He added that any other aspirant who calls for his support will get it as it is healthy for democracy.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Making his declaration earlier, the former CPS to Abia governor said he was prepared to represent his people in the House of Assembly come 2023.

Apollos noted that there exists a gap of accessibility between representatives and the people who have needs to be met.

‘I am going to fill that gap because I am accessible, reachable. My people can always see me whenever they want to see me,’ he said.

He said he is not intimidated by other contenders, adding that he had made proper consultations before declaring.

‘This is not the time for anybody to sit in his house and think that one big man somewhere will give him the ticket. We are all going to the field and I’m prepared to meet all aspirants in the field,’ he said.

He assured that, if given the mandate by his people, he will represent them well.