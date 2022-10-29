From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The senator representing Abia South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his over seven years in office as disastrous.

Abaribe said that Buhari’s administration failed on all fronts and that the “unmitigated insecurity where there is a violent conflict today in 22 states out of 36 and the mismanagement of our economy” was unacceptable.

The lawmaker bared his mind at the 2nd edition of Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa Annual Public Lecture held at Paul University, Awka where he delivered a paper titled ‘Nigeria at Crossroads – The Way Forward.’

“We have reached that point in life of our nation, where we have to drop all pretecses and tell ourselves the truth. “The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in their report last month stated that in the first six months of 2022, we earned 1.6 trillion Naira but spent 4.7 trillion, thus incurring a deficit of 3.09 trillion.

“There is no way a nation can continue like this without defaulting on its debts and collapsing. Emir Sanusi Lamido at the Kaduna Investment summit recently succinctly put it that the economic facts of today point to total insolvency.

“So we are looking at an imminent shipwreck; a Venezuela situation. The worst of the situation is not the proportion of the shipwreck that awaits us, but dismissing the obvious iceberg right before us.

“Government authorities are adamant that even though there are problems, that all is well. They deliberately downplay the serious condition that Nigerians face every day, leaving us to head towards Zimbabwe!

“With this scaringly high unemployment, inflation, mind numbing insecurity and the obvious decline in public trust and confidence in the government, Nigeria has never been as divided as it is today,” Abaribe stated.

Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Obiora Nwosu, in his speech, commended Archbishop Anikwenwa, Archbishop Alex Ibezim and others for their contributions towards the growth of the university and also lamented the financial challenges rocking the university.